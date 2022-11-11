The North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Warren Center is promoting the 15th annual Eat Smart, Move More, Maintain, Don’t Gain! Holiday Challenge to help the community focus on healthy eating and physical activity this holiday season.
Many Americans gain between one and five pounds each holiday season. While it might not sound like much, most people never manage to lose those extra pounds. Rather than focusing on trying to lose weight, this free, seven-week challenge provides you with strategies and resources to help maintain your weight throughout the holiday season.
Any adult over 18 years of age across the United States with a valid email address can join the Holiday Challenge. Registration does not close, and you may sign-up at any time. The Holiday Challenge features weekly newsletters, daily tips, weekly challenges, tools, and a private Facebook community to foster social support and encouragement throughout the seven-week program. Participants can engage as much or as little as they would like to, as all resources are sent to their email and available online.
In 2020, more than 44,670 people from all 50 states, all 100 North Carolina counties and 33 additional countries took part in the Holiday Challenge. At the end of the Holiday Challenge, 92 percent maintained or lost weight and 98 percent are likely to participate in a future Holiday Challenge.
Sign up to get healthy recipes, daily tips, exercise ideas and more by visiting: https://esmmweighless.com/sign/.
If you reside in Warren County and are interested in weekly strength building sessions, contact Crystal M. Smith, Extension director and Family & Consumer Science Extension agent, by calling 252-257-3640 or emailing crystal_smith@ncsu.edu.
The Holiday Challenge is provided by Eat Smart, Move More, Weigh Less, a 15-week online weight management program delivered by a live registered dietitian nutritionist, and Eat Smart, Move More, Prevent Diabetes, a 12-month online diabetes prevention program recognized by the CDC. Both programs are developed and managed by NC State University and the NC Division of Public Health.
Follow the program on Facebook @esmmweighless; on Twitter @esmmweighless; on Pinterest @esmmweighless; and on Instagram @esmmholidaychallenge.
