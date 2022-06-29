Warren Ministries United, a group of about 17 churches in the Warrenton area, is sponsoring a Prayer Vigil for Peace ton Thursday, June 30, at 6 p.m.
This gathering will be held at the Courthouse Square in Warrenton.
A wreath will be placed to remember mass shootings which have taken place in our country, as well as acts of violence in the community.
Prayers will be offered for victims and their families, for schools, first responders and police, as well as for those who carry out acts of violence. Included in local prayers will be prayers for the children in the community who suffer acts of violence or abuse, victims of domestic violence, and for all persons who suffer from acts of violence in the community at large.
Encouraged to attend are community leaders, law enforcement, school administrators and teachers, social service workers, and first responders.
You may bring a votive candle to light at the wreath, and you are also encouraged to bring a chair.
The prayer vigil will last about 45 minutes and will conclude with a plan for action, calling community leaders to make plans to meet in the near future to discuss how to prevent acts of violence and promote peace in the community.
The public is invited to attend. Warren County Courthouse Square is located at 109 S. Main St., Warrenton. For more information, call 910-295-7720.
