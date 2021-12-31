Warren County 4-H announces several programs that will be offered in 2022.
Programs include the following:
• Health Rocks! Warren County 4-H will be partnering with Boys and Girls Clubs of America to implement the after school program, “Health Rocks!” as a 4-H Healthy Living program. Health Rocks! is designed to help youth learn skills such as decision-making, critical thinking and stress management, and places emphasis on the prevention of tobacco, drug and alcohol use. Also, it help youth take control of their choices and addresses the impact of peer pressure, stress and other emotional factors.
• BJP Summer Camp: On June 26-July 1, Warren County 4-H will be traveling to Betsy Jeff Penn summer camp in Reidsville. The camp is designed to help teach youth the importance of responsibility and independence. Also, it gives them a sense of identity and a sense of purpose. Spaces are limited.
• Dairy Calf Project: Warren County 4-H is conducting a Dairy Calf Project in the summer of 2022. This will be an eight week project in which 4-H’ers will work with their assigned Guernsey calf weekly to get the calf ready for showing in the Central Carolina District Junior Dairy Show. Spaces are limited.
• Mighty Men Club: Warren County 4-H will be introducing a new 4-H spin club called “Mighty Men.” This club looks to instill confidence and boost self-esteem in young men. Also, it will cover a number of topics such as peer pressure, handling emotions, respect, etiquette, brotherhood and more.
Those interested in any of these programs should contact 4-H Agent Stephen Misenheimer at scmisenh@ncsu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.