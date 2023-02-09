Editor’s Note: This year, Celebrating Black History, presented by the Warren County Chapter, NAACP, will focus on “Stories of and about Our Elders.”
I was born in 1925 into a family of eight…my parents, three brothers and two sisters. I lived on a farm owned by a black family. Life was rough because very little money was circulating. There was no electricity, so everything was done the hard way. Oil lamps were used to give light at night, fresh air came through open windows and doors, heat from a fireplace, clothes were washed in a tub with the help of a scrubbing board, floors were scrubbed on your knees and swept with a straw broom, yards were swept with a broom made from dogwood branches. There were no indoor toilets. There were no paved roads and few cars, so most of the traveling was done by walking, wagons, buggies, and horseback. On every corner was a sign, “Whites Only.”
During the early years, men tilled the soil with horse drawn plows. The women and children did the hoe work. Cotton, tobacco, and corn were the main crops grown.
For food, all vegetables were grown in the home gardens, cows gave us milk and butter, chickens from the yard gave us meat and eggs, and pigs also gave us meat. Mother canned lots of fruits such as apples, peaches, pears, and berries that could be found growing everywhere. She also made most of our clothing on her sewing machine.
We were taught at an early age to obey our parents, respect your elders, say please and thank you, tell the truth, love one another, work hard, share what we had and never forget to pray.
Mother always placed special emphasis on serving God, so we walked to church when we could. We always took a part in Children’s Day programs by singing solos and reciting speeches. I was baptized in a pond and united with Coley Springs Baptist Church at the age of 11. I have always worked in the church, but mostly at Greenwood Baptist Church.
In 1931, I began my elementary education at Cool Springs School where I excelled in my studies. I was taught to read and write, and other classes were taught later. We played games such as Hide & Seek, Pop the Whip, Jack Rocks, and Ring Around the Roses. All blacks walked to school carrying books and lunch boxes. After making perfect attendance nearly every year, I graduated as an “A” student. My high school education was done at John R. Hawkins High. For the first time, blacks were able to ride a bus. I was an “A” student there as well and graduated in 1944 as valedictorian of my class. I then attended NC Central University for two years, majoring in Business Administration.
The following year, I was married and made my home in Philadelphia, Pa. While there, I was blessed with two children. Soon, my marriage failed, and I returned to my hometown in Warrenton. There, I spent a lot of time with my sick mother helping to take care of her and an intellectually disabled brother. In 1954, I was married to a homeowner in the Greenwood Community who also was a farmer. My third child was born in the 1960s. My life really changed for the better because I was asked to accept a position at South Warren Elementary School. While there, I worked as a teacher assistant, secretary, treasurer and bookkeeper. I was also active in the NCAEOP.
During those years, I also worked faithfully in Greenwood Baptist Church. I was the church clerk for 30 years, financial secretary 10 years, treasurer of the All In Common Fund, superintendent of Sunday school, member of the Missionary Ministry, attended Bible class faithfully, and found time to sing in the choir.
The 1980s were rough years for me. While still working with the school system, I lost my father in 1981, my mother in 1984, my oldest brother in 1986 and my husband in 1988. At the same time, I was diagnosed with Trigeminal Neuralgia in my head. The pain was so severe that I wanted to die. The doctors at Duke Hospital did not want to do surgery at that time, but gave me medicine. During that time, I was still taking care of my intellectually disabled brother. After 24 years of work, I was forced to retire in 1990 due to the continued pain from Trigeminal Neuralgia.
In 2010, I found a specialist at Duke Raleigh Hospital who did the surgery, and there has been no more pain. God healed me, and I give Him all the honor, all the glory and all the praise for He is so worthy. I also had stomach surgery due to a gastrointestinal problem in 2019. Again, God was my healer.
I still live in the Greenwood Community in my daughter’s house while she works in Raleigh. I do my own cooking, washing and cleaning. My two older daughters live close by, call me every day and are there for me when needed. I am still active in several organizations such as AARP, NAACP, RSP and Hawkins Alumni Association, and I am a deaconess at my church.
My life has not been a bed of roses, but at the age of 97, God is right by my side
