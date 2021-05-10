The Warren County Health Department will host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.
• A second dose Moderna vaccine clinic will be held at the health department on Tuesday, May 11. To make an appointment, call 252-257-1185.
• A Janssen-Johnson & Johnson (one shot) vaccine clinic will be held on Wednesday, May 12, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at the health department. To find your spot, call 252-257-1185.
There are some individuals who may not be eligible to get the vaccine at this time:
• If you have received any other vaccines of any kind (flu, shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, etc.) within the past 14 days, you must wait at least 14 days to get your COVID-19 vaccine.
• If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, you must wait 14 days after being diagnosed as positive AND have no symptoms to receive your vaccine.
• If you have been in the hospital for COVID-19 and received antibody therapy, you must wait 90 days to receive your vaccine.
The health department is located at 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.
