Palmer Springs (Va.) Volunteer Fire Department will hold a BBQ Dinner on Friday, Feb. 3, from 5-7 p.m. Drive through or eat in options are available.
Plates consisting of BBQ pork, baked beans, cole slaw, roll, dessert and water will be available for $12 per plate. Preorders are encouraged by calling 434-689-2739.
The Hound Bench Show begins Friday at 7:30 pm. At daylight on Saturday, Feb. 4, the hounds will be cast, and awards/trophies will be presented mid afternoon.
The Palmer Springs Field Trial is an HGA hunt with 10 places each class: Derby and All Age. The Bench Show has Derby Male/Female, All Age Male/Female and Child’s Handling. Registration has begun and numbers can be reserved by calling Tommy Clark at 434-689-3037 prior to 10 p.m. daily.
The BBQ Dinner and all activities will commence at the Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department Firehouse, located at 1697 Palmer Springs Rd. (the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road) in Palmer Springs, Va.
