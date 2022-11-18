The Warrenton Town Board took action on a number of issues during its regular monthly meeting Monday night. The board approved:
● An encroachment agreement for the state in order to install radar speeding signs.
● A resolution, per state requirement, in order to hold the Christmas parade on Dec. 10.
● A revised project ordinance and budget amendment related to the Neighborhood Revitalization Project grant adding an extra $200,000 from state funding.
● A revised grant project ordinance related to American Rescue Plan funding, mandated policy adoptions, and certain expenditures of $5,627 for infrastructure, communications technology and software.
● Zoning, historic district commission and compliance software at $3,200 from ARP funding.
● Appointments of Peter Holloway, in-town; Monique Hinton, in-town alternate; and Annette Silver, out-of-town alternate, to the town’s zoning board of adjustments.
● A special use permit for an AirBnb on Brehon Street.
The board heard an update from the county’s farmers market committee, and held a public hearing prior to the meeting on various issues regarding ordinance proposals that are headed to the town’s planning board. Those ordinances cover issues including indoor axe throwing establishments; business registration; tree protection; parking, maintaining, repairing commercial or industrial vehicles and equipment in residential zoning districts; public panhandling, begging, charitable and political solicitation; a downtown social district; and meters, maintenance, damage or trespass.
Also, the board heard an update from Town Administrator Robert Davie in regard to a residence at 212 Bute Street and commercial properties at 106 N. Main Street, 113 W. Market Street and 115-119 W. Franklin Street deemed to be “nuisances.”
Davie reported that multiple notices had been sent to property owners, with no response, and that fines of $100 per day would soon be the next step based on town ordinance. He said that the Market Street property, which had a roof collapse earlier this year, had recently been sold, and the new owner would be sent an initial notice of abatement.
Town resident Jereann King Johnson, who was in the audience, asked that the town consider that the Franklin Street property holds significant historic meaning to the African-American community. She said efforts are underway to restore the building.
The board held a closed session for discussion of real property acquisition, but took no action on the matter before adjourning.
