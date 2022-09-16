Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International held its first meeting of the 2022-2024 biennium on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Frontier Warren in Warrenton.
President Dr. Sylvia Alston welcomed chapter members and a guest. Dinner was served.
The highlight of the meeting was a presentation by Dr. Dutchess Maye, the owner and CEO of an education consulting firm. She inspires those who participate in her sessions to “Rock Your Day Every Day.”
Her vibrant personality entertained the members as she presented ideas on approaching emotional events in their lives.
Dr. Maye emphasized that people can make conscious, logical choices that enable them to rock the day rather than be rocked by the day, such as choosing joy over anger.
Members received a mood and emotional ruler based on work of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence’s RULER Method. The acronym RULER stands for: R – Recognizing emotions in self and others, U – Understanding triggers and effects, L – Labeling emotions accurately, E – Expressing emotions aptly, and R – Regulating emotions effectively.
On behalf of Gamma Chi, President Alston presented Dr. Maye with a red rose, a “Rock the Day” hand-painted rock paperweight, and a card announcing a donation in her honor to the NC DKG Pauline Longest Leadership Fund.
During the business meeting, the President’s Report centered on the theme for the biennium, “The Ever-Widening Circle of Delta Kappa Gamma.” In utilizing this theme, members will engage in relevant and vibrant programs, make efforts to reinstate former members, visit reserve members and engage them in activities, and expand membership prospects to include those who serve as trainers in fields outside education.
In other business, proposed checking and savings account budgets for 2022-2023 were approved. Also, the Gamma Chi Strategic Plan for the 2022-2024 biennium was adopted.
Awards Committee Chair Ashley Barnette presented 12 members who qualified for the Gamma Chi Member Excellence Award with certificates and pins.
To achieve this honor, members had to complete a form that measured their attendance, participation, financial contributions, networking and lifelong learning over the past year and then score enough points to qualify.
Ten members were presented certificates and pins in recognition for their milestones in membership. Finally, 14 members who had perfect attendance at the meetings last year received certificates and pins.
In encouraging and recognizing leadership potential of members with six or less years of membership, Barnette presented Sheila Robertson with the Gamma Chi Rising Star Award. Robertson’s name will be submitted for the NC DKG Rising Star Award to be presented at the 2023 NC DKG Convention next spring.
Barnette presented Evelyn Hall with the Golden Key Award from the chapter, and she will be Gamma Chi’s nominee for the 2023 NC DKG Golden Key Award. The Golden Key Award honors members who have made significant contributions to DKG at various levels of the Society.
The Beginning Teacher Support Chair Norma Retzlaff commended members on all the items brought to give to the new teachers in Warren County.
A goodie bag stuffing will be held later, and the bags will be distributed during American Education week, Nov. 14-18.
The meeting ended with a raffle. Money raised by the raffle will be used to provide assistance to the two community libraries, Warren County Memorial Library and Littleton Library, and also to the NC DKG Educational Foundation.
The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.