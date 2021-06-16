The Warren County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, to consider awarding an economic development incentive to Project Y.E.P. for an $82 million investment in Warren County. The hearing will be held at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
County Manager Vincent Jones said Monday evening that the project is a completely new endeavor coming to Warren County.
According to the public hearing notice, the $82 million total investment includes real property valued at $58 million and personal property valued at $24 million.
The incentive’s value is based upon the appraised value as evaluated each year by the Warren County Tax Administration Office, and a waiver of up to $150,000 in building permit fees.
In addition to the investment it will make in the community, Project Y.E.P. is expected to create 205 new jobs in the county over three years.
The grant related to the project would be a total of $3,231,706 paid over 10 years and would be a performance-based grant. The first payment will follow the investment and reporting to the Warren County Tax Office.
Jones told the newspaper that he cannot release additional information at this time, but expressed excitement about the project.
“We’re excited,” he said. “We hope the community will be excited.”
Additional information will be provided at the hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.