Graduation season in Warren County will conclude on Saturday, June 10, when members of the Class of 2023 at Warren County High School and Warren New Tech High School receive their diplomas during a combined graduation ceremony.
The commencement exercises will begin at 10 a.m. at the Warren County High School Gymnasium, located at 149 Campus Drive, Warrenton.
Graduates receive a limited number of general and priority seating tickets for their guests. Tickets are required for all guests, including infants and children, and must be presented when entering the gymnasium. Guests are reminded that gifts, balloons and similar items will not be allowed inside the gymnasium.
Parking is available in the designated areas on the Warren County High School campus. The gymnasium doors will open at 8 a.m. and close at 9:45 a.m. for the processional. Doors will reopen at the next program transition.
For those unable to attend in person, the commencement exercises will be live streamed beginning at 9:30 a.m. on the Warren County Schools YouTube channel. Access the live stream at www.warrenk12nc.org/live. Look for the label, “WNTHS and WCHS Graduation 2023.” The link may also be used to access other live streamed events, including Warren County Board of Education meetings.
Featured speakers for the combined graduation ceremony will be representatives of both Warren County High School and Warren New Tech High School. Principal John Green of WNTHS and Principal Elaine Hanzer of WCHS will welcome those attending.
Rocky Carter, graduating senior from WCHS, will give the tribute to teachers and staff. Logan Ross, graduating senior from WNTHS, will give the tribute to parents.
Presenting farewells for the Class of 2023 will be Camari Debroux of WNTHS and Jamari Moss of WCHS.
