Warren Family Institute, Inc. will host a workshop entitled, “Understanding and Handling Stress,” on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m.
Stress is an emotional response to the demands of life. The workshop’s focus will pertain to defining and understanding stress, recognizing how it feels, identifying sources of stress and learning ways to reduce it.
Participants are educated in ways to identify stressors in their lives, recognize the difference in good and bad stress and learn ways to decrease its negative influences in life. The workshop will assist individuals with developing a plan to cope with the stress, offering relaxation techniques, adopting a new attitude and building a support network.
The workshop will be offered via Zoom and in person at the office of WFI, 427 W. Franklin St. Warrenton, (Building 5).
To register your email address or for information regarding the workshop, contact Family Support Specialist Linda Reid Pitchford at 252-257-1134.
