The Helping Social Club of Wise, North Carolina, was established in 1996 with about six members from the areas of Wise and across the state line into Palmer Springs, Va. Today, the club has grown to include more than 20 members who continue its mission of helping people in the community.
Louise Wright, club organizer, business manager and treasurer said that the club was established with the purpose of bettering the community, especially in helping senior citizens.
Wright had been active in a club in another area that focused on helping other and wanted to organize a similar group here. She envisioned the club as a group that would help the unfortunate who found it difficult to do for themselves.
The Helping Social Club began its mission with a focus on senior citizens, and planned a number of special events for them. These included everything from performances by gospel groups to Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.
The focus later expanded to include children and their families. The Helping Social Club has periodically “adopted” a family or two to help, especially at Christmas, based upon need. Projects over the years have included providing toys, bicycles for the family, and clothing.
The club has also provided monetary gifts to selected students at the time of their graduation.
Today, the Helping Social Club of Wise, North Carolina, includes members from the areas of Wise, Macon, Norlina and Warrenton in North Carolina, and Palmer Springs, Chase City and Boydton in Virginia. The club also includes a member from Lynchburg, Va. Wright noted that a number of people volunteer with the club, even though they have not become members.
In addition to Wright, club officers include Carolyn Green, president; Paul Plummer, vice president; Shirley Carter, secretary; April Jiggetts, assistant secretary; and Brenda Kearney and Mary Tucker, clothing coordinators.
Cooks for fundraising meals and club events are Monica Lyons, Brenda Kearney, Thurman Burchette, Amos Wright and Murphy Jiggetts.
The Helping Social Club continues to hold special activities for seniors, help a couple of families at Christmas and give cards with monetary gifts to some local graduates, all to let community residents know that club members are thinking about them and care about them.
Club activities and projects slowed down considerably over the past couple of years, but things are returning to normal this year. Members are continuing their traditional ways of helping the community and are making plans for some additions.
The Helping Social Club provided monetary gifts to some students at graduation. Members would love to hold a Thanksgiving meal for seniors, “adopt” more families for Christmas, and give school supplies and backbacks.
Club fundraising activities mainly consist of plate sales and raffles. Members are currently planning a combination plate sale and yard sale, probably for the month of August.
Club members look toward the future with a determination to help the community and a trust in God that their efforts will be successful.
“I know it will be all right,” Wright said. “Put Him first, and everything will fall into place.”
For more information about the Helping Social Club of Wise, North Carolina, call 252-767-6955, 252-213-0138 or 252-213-3919.
