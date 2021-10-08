Franklin Vance Warren Opportunity, Inc., announces two recent hires. Uriah Ford will serve as coordinator of the NC Cares program.
Ariel Williams will serve as public information coordinator and community education director for the agency.
Ford is a 2016 graduate of Vance County Early College High School. He graduated UNC-Chapel Hill with a B.A. degree in public policy and a minor in Spanish for the medical professions. Ford will oversee emergency and tuition assistance and job placement for eligible clients.
“Being able to help people and see that what I am doing is making an immediate impact in their lives is the most fulfilling part of my job,” he said.
Williams is a native of Warren County. She graduated NC State University with a B.S. degree in biological sciences.
She also holds an M.A. in psychology from North Carolina Central University and is pursuing an M.A. in marriage and family therapy from North Carolina Central University. Williams will head up the agency’s community education program and expand outreach efforts so that more people can take advantage of the services offered.
“I am excited to be in a position where I am able to come back to my community and give back; this is a very rewarding opportunity,” she said.
Franklin Vance Warren Opportunity, Inc., is a community action agency that has served the residents of Vance, Franklin, Granville, Warren and Nash counties for over 50 years.
The agency administers social service programs in partnership with the federal government, charitable funders, and state and local municipalities.
Franklin, Vance, Warren, Opportunity, Inc. focuses on building pathways toward improving the quality of life for those they serve.
“I am excited to have young people who are motivated and committed to continue the mission of the agency,” said Abdul Rasheed, the agency’s CEO.
