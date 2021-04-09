The Lake Gaston Association will sponsor its Seventh Annual Community Paper Shred on Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The collection will be accomplished in the lower parking area at Roanoke-Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department at 790 Lizard Creek Rd., Littleton. The service is free to the public, but contributions will be accepted.
Items to be shredded can include any old paper records; staples and paper clips need not be removed. However, three ring binders and heavy metal clamps should not be brought to the shred event. The LGA can accept any amount of paper for shredding that can be processed in the time period.
The truck-mounted shredder consumes about 10 book boxes/cases of paper every eight minutes. No boxes, computer memory discs or thumb drives can go in the shredder. People can stand and watch while the paper is shredded.
The shredding is professional grade and is the same level of shredding contracted by banking institutions.
For more information call 252-586-6577 or 1-888-586-6577; or email info@lakegastonassoc.com.
