With the 2020-21 school year not yet at its halfway point, community donations to Warren County Schools are on pace to top what the school system received last year.
School System Chief Finance Officer Delores Pulliam told the board of education during its Nov. 10 meeting that Warren County Schools has received $34,165.75 so far this year. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young said that the school system received contributions amounting to $49,000 last school year.
The following recent donations were reported during the November meeting:
• A donation to the school district in the amount of $250 from Dr. and Mrs. Mark Wethington to cover school technology fees
• A donation of supplies including notebooks, paper, composition books, markers, glue sticks, pencil sharpeners , crayons, erasers and pencils from Macon Baptist Church to Vaughan Elementary School (estimated value of $329)
• A donation from Lake Gaston Computer Club to Vaughan Elementary School of 14 computer monitors for teachers to use to see their students during live sessions while using their laptop screens for presentations (estimated value of $350)
• A donation of $300 from the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Rho Tau Omega Chapter to Mariam Boyd Elementary School to be used toward technology fees or school supplies
• A donation of $750 to the school district from Mary June Jones
• A donation to the school district of 20 virtual reality headsets from the N.C. Cooperative Extension Warren County Center (estimated value of $9,180)
• A donation to Vaughan Elementary School of 36 winter coats from the Knights of Columbus of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church (estimated value of $719)
