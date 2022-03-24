The Roanoke Valley Corvette Club will be meeting on Saturday, March 26 at Rachel’s Whistle Stop in Norlina, North Carolina. The RVCC is a community group that consists of Corvette owners from Lake Gaston and the surrounding areas. Some members do not live in the Lake Gaston area but remain involved in the group for the camaraderie and group trips that are taken to many special places.
The group celebrated its 10 year anniversary in October 2021 and has approximately 75 members. The only requirement for membership is to be a Corvette owner and to pay the annual membership fee of $35. Among the current members, there are Corvettes from every generation since the inception of the Corvette in 1953. Last weekend, the group enjoyed a four day trip to a Corvette Expo in the Smoky Mountains of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Their trips have also taken them to the Biltmore Estates in Asheville, NC and the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Helping out the community is an ideal that is at the core of the RVCC. There was a car show that was put on to benefit the Roanoke Valley Veterans Museum when it first opened its doors. Several other businesses have benefited from proceeds from the RVCC as well. New members are always welcomed and encouraged to join. Many friendships have been created from the shared love of Corvettes, fun trips, and regular meetings. Member Gill Pitt also stated,” the ladies are just as active as the men and they have a great time socializing.”
The meetings are held the last Thursday of every month, with the month of March being an exception to that rule. The monthly meetings are held at various restaurants around Lake Gaston. For more information on how to become a member, the monthly meetings, or general information on the RVCC, you can visit www.roanokevalleycorvetteclub.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.