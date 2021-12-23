The Warren County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on a proposed Interstate Overlay District during its Jan. 3 regular monthly meeting. Board members reached consensus to add the item to its January agenda during its Dec. 14 work session.
Why the county is considering an IOD
After the board held a public hearing about the proposed IOD in October, two community forums were conducted to allow local residents to provide additional input and to ask questions.
During the most recent forum, held earlier this month, Warren County Community and Economic Development Director Charla Duncan said that when countywide zoning was implemented in 2019, land across the county took on the zoning of its current use. Duncan said that the proposed Interstate Overlay District represents the first effort to utilize countywide zoning as a tool for growth.
She said that the land around the I-85 interchanges in Warren County has many advantages to make it attractive for potential business development, and having an IOD in place would provide landowners with the opportunity to utilize their property for uses beyond what is allowed by current zoning ordinances.
Duncan indicated that currently, most of the land adjacent to Interstate 85 is zoned as agricultural residential, which prohibits many of the types of businesses that are typically located close to interstates, such as grocery stores, gas stations, fast food restaurants and hotels.
She noted that the proposed Interstate Overlay District would not replace the zoning already in place for an area, referred to as base zoning, but would serve as a supplement to allow for more development options if the property owner wants to sell the land for development.
What the IOD would look like
The proposed IOD as recommended by the Warren County Planning Board covers the parcels of land touching I-85 at the Wise, Oine, Ridgeway-Drewry and Manson interchanges.
At the request of the board of county commissioners, county staff developed the following additional options for consideration:
• 1,000 square feet out form I-85 (full parcel; no split zoning)
• 1,000 square feet out from I-85 (clipping; split zoned parcels)
• 1,000 square feet out from I-85 interchange, full parcel (no split zoned parcels); interchanges only.
During the January meeting, the board is expected to decide whether to follow the planning board’s original recommendation or select one of the other options in order to define the area which the IOD will cover.
The proposed IOD would have the following dimensional requirements:
• 1 acre (43,560 feet) minimum lot size
• 100 feet width minimum
• 200 feet depth minimum
• 50 feet front setback minimum
• 35 feet side setback minimum (corner lot 50 feet)
• 50 feet rear setback minimum
• 100 feet height maximum
Addressing community concerns
During the January meeting, county commissioners will also consider a list identifying land uses that would be allowed, prohibited, and allowed with a special use permit within the proposed IOD.
Information presented to the board during last week’s work session addressed several concerns brought by citizens who participated in the recent community forums:
• Electronic gamin/sweepstakes businesses: Several people who attend the community forums indicated that they did not want to see such businesses near family homes. The proposal for the IOD does not list electronic gaming among permitted uses.
However, Duncan noted that an amendment will be before the board that would create new uses for the permitted use table: electronic gaming and internet sweepstakes, racetracks, and indoor or outdoor shooting/archery ranges.
• Adult entertainment establishments: Those attending the forums did not like that adult entertainment establishments were listed as a special use in the proposed IOD. County staff recommended reclassifying adult entertainment establishes as not permitted with the IOD.
• Dwellings: Several people attending the forums raised concerns that the draft proposed use table made it appear that dwellings would not be allowed in areas zoned as agricultural residential under the proposed IOD. Duncan explained that homes will continue to be allowed in those areas. County staff recommended making a change in the wording to prevent confusion.
• Tax value: Several citizens expressed concerns that the proposed IOD would impact the tax value of property. Duncan indicated that land within the IOD would be assessed at its current use, or use as of Jan. 1 of each year. The land classification would not be changed unless its use is changed.
The board of county commissioners’ Jan. 3 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.