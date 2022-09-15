To supply schools and many wholesale markets, produce farmers are now required to achieve GAP (Good Agricultural Practices) certification, demonstrating safe food cultivation and handling practices on their farm.
Warren County nonprofit Working Landscapes, in partnership with Carolina Farm Stewardship Association, is offering a pair of workshops aimed at helping small farmers prepare for GAP certification. These will be led by CFSA’s Local Produce Safety Coordinator Sara Runkel.
The first workshop is “GAP 101: Introduction to Food Safety and GAP Audits,” which will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 from 5:30-8 p.m. In this workshop, participants will learn about assessing and managing food safety risks on the farm from pre-planting through production, harvest, and post-harvest activities. Runkel will also discuss what is involved in a GAP food safety audit. Gabe Cumming from Working Landscapes will also speak about market opportunities for GAP-certified growers through the organization’s food hub, and he will give a short tour of the vegetable processing facility. Food will be provided.
A Hands-On Farm Food Safety Plan Writing workshop will be offered on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 9 a.m.-noon. In this workshop, participants will learn about what is required in a farm food safety plan and have time to create their own written food safety plan tailored to their farm. Participants are encouraged to bring a laptop if they have one. Paper food safety templates will also be provided. This workshop will be particularly useful for growers who are looking to have a GAP audit in the fall of 2022 or spring of 2023. Participants should be familiar with basic GAP and produce safety concepts. Attendance at the GAP 101 workshop on Sept.19 is encouraged.
Working Landscapes operates North Carolina’s only farm-to-school hub, purchasing produce from farmers and dicing it in Warrenton for use in school cafeterias statewide.
“We love to purchase from small farmers in Warren and surrounding counties,” said Cumming, “but we cannot sell farmers’ products to schools unless their farm is GAP certified. We’re offering these workshops in the hope that more local farmers will get certified so we can work with them to feed our state’s school children!”
Both workshops will be held at Working Landscapes’ Main Street Kitchen space, located at 108 S. Main Street in Warrenton (between the Hardware Café and Futrell Pharmacy). The workshops are free, but registration is required. Register online at www.carolinafarmstewards.org/events, or call Melissa Ferens at Working Landscapes (252-257-0205, extension 4).
