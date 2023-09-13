Four of seven schools in the Warren County public school district met or exceeded growth expectations, according to the accountability report for the 2022-23 school year released recently by the NC Department of Public Instruction.
According to the DPI, this year’s state test results show that schools across North Carolina are continuing to recover ground lost during the COVID pandemic.
“While school closures and remote learning resulted in unprecedented declines in end-of-grade and end-of-course test scores for the 2020-21 school year, results for the 2022-23 show strong gains, particularly in math, with pandemic losses in some grades cut by more than two thirds. Reading scores also improved in all grades, with losses from 2020-21 cut by half, or more, in some grades,” the DPI report stated.
“It’s hard to overstate the impact of the pandemic,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said, “but teachers across North Carolina are working harder than ever to help students recover, and more importantly, advance in their learning. We owe them our gratitude for meeting this challenge to improve outcomes for students.”
She is optimistic that the progress demonstrated by the 2022-23 test scores will continue, but said it will take some time to fully recover.
“Students and schools still have a way to go to catch up, but we have good reason to think that progress will continue,” Truitt said.
Background for the 2022-23 results
The NC Department of Public Instruction defines growth as an indication of the progress that students in the school made over the previous year. The standard is roughly equivalent to a year’s worth of expected growth for a year of instruction. The state’s accountability report designates growth in the following ways: exceeded growth expectations, met growth expectations or did not meet growth expectations.
The 2022-23 results include school performance grades ranging from A to F. The DPI indicated that since 2023-24, student performance data have been used to assign letter grades to North Carolina public schools as required by the North Carolina General Statutes.
The school performance grade is based on school achievement score (80 percent) and academic growth (20 percent). According to the DPI, the total school performance score is converted to a 100-point scale and then used to determine a school performance grade between A and F. The final grade is based on a 15-point scale as follows:
A=85-100
B=70-84
C=55-69
D=40-54
F=Less than 40
Warren County results
In the local public school district, one school received an A, one received a C, two received a D and three received an F. Results are as follows:
• Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Did not meet growth expectations and received a school performance grade of F (performance score 28). The reading and math growth scores were 62.9 and 66, respectively, but the school did not meet growth expectations in either subject.
• Northside Elementary School: Did not meet growth expectations and received a school performance grade of F (performance score 35). The reading and math growth scores were 66.3 and 65.4, respectively, but the school did not meeting growth expectations in either subject.
• Vaughan Elementary School: Met growth expectations and had a school performance grade of D (performance score 51), up from an F last year. Vaughan met growth in reading with a growth score of 78.4. The school also met growth in math with a growth score of 82.1.
• Warren County High School: Had a school growth score of 62.1, but did not meet growth expectations. WCHS had a school performance grade of D (performance score 46). Its four-year cohort graduation rate score was 75. In addition, 93.7 students who took (NC Math 3) passed the course.
• Warren County Middle School: Met growth status with a school growth score of 72.6. However, WCMS received a school performance grade of F (performance score 36). The school met both reading and math growth expectations with growth scores of 80.5 and 76.3, respectively.
• Warren Early College High School: Exceeded growth expectations with a growth score of 97 and received a school performance grade of A (performance score 94). The academic achievement score (combining reading and mathematics) was 93. A cohort graduation rate was not included in the report because the state records that data in the student report card only when there are at least 30 students in a class.
• Warren New Tech High School: Exceeded growth expectations with a growth score of 89 and received a school performance grade of C (performance score 62). Warren New Tech had an academic achievement score (combining reading and mathematics) of 55. A cohort graduation rate was not included in the report because the state records that data in the student report card only when there are at least 30 students in a class.
Public charter school
• Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School: Had a school growth score of 61, but did not meet growth status. HSTS received a school performance grade of F (performance score 29). A cohort graduation rate was not included in the report because the state records that data in the student report card only when there are at least 30 students in a class. Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School met growth expectations in reading with a growth score of 74.5. It had a growth score in mathematics of 65.7, but did not meet growth expectations.
