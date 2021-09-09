The Warren County Board of Education recently reestablished a schedule of meetings for its three standing committees — curriculum, finance and facilities — to discuss school system needs and bring recommendations before the full board.
Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton told the newspaper last week that these committees are established by board policy, but it has been some time since regular committee meetings have been held.
Each committee is made up of two members of the board of education. One of them serves as the committee chairperson. Each committee is assisted by a staff liaison from the school system’s executive cabinet.
The committees meet according to the following schedule:
• Facilities Committee: Second Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
• Curriculum Committee: Fourth Thursday of each month at 3 p.m.
• Finance Committee: Fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.
All committee meetings are held in the conference room at the school system’s Central Office, 109 Cousin Lucy’s Lane, Warrenton. Sutton noted that the meetings typically last about an hour and a half, but are no longer than two hours.
The meetings are not live-streamed like board of education monthly meetings and work sessions/business meetings, but they are open to the general public.
According to board of education policy 2230, which outlines how standing committees are established and the duties they perform, the curriculum, finance and facilities committees are organized “for the purpose of conducting thorough deliberations and investigations of issues and information and recommending action to the board as appropriate.”
The policy also specifies that a standing committee “may only make recommendations to the board and has no authority to act on behalf of the board unless specifically authorized by law, board policy or the board.”
Discussion can focus on a range of topics including the school system budget (Finance Committee), condition of school buildings (Facilities Committee) and academics and student performance (Curriculum Committee), Sutton said.
He noted that members of the board of education typically attend each committee’s meetings, even if they don’t serve on the committee. Sutton said that they have found that the discussion provides information that is helpful to them as they prepare for board meetings.
In addition, he has observed that members of the general public are beginning to attend committee meetings, and he hopes that the trend will continue.
“The public is encouraged to attend if they want to known more about school system finances, what we are doing with our buildings and the condition of buildings, curriculum, academics and student performance,” Sutton said.
He said that the committees add more meetings to the school board and school system monthly calendar, but he hopes that the information discussed will enable regular board meetings and work sessions to be more streamlined. Sutton hopes that these meetings will prove to be important resources for board members and the community.
“Our biggest goal is to provide more information and transparency to the board and the community,” he said.
