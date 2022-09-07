Broadband internet expansion in Warren County took a huge step forward last week when Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state’s third series of Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grants.
Warren County is among 69 counties across North Carolina that will benefit from a total of more than $206 million of GREAT grant funding announced on Aug. 31. The local grant was awarded to Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications, doing business as Spectrum). Warren County government announced on Sept. 1 that this grant, in the amount of $4 million, will be used to deploy broadband services to approximately 1,434 households and businesses in the county.
The required match of Spectrum Southeast, LLC is $1,408,229, and the county has expressed a willingness to partner with Spectrum in helping to achieve the match.
The GREAT grants are awarded by the N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office. A description of the GREAT grant program indicates that the grants help bring high-speed internet to thousands of North Carolinians, businesses and farms in the most rural and remote areas of the state. These state-funded grants are available to private broadband service providers and are designed to connect these areas with broadband as quickly as possible.
For Warren County, the GREAT grant award represents a step in the right direction after several years of unsuccessful efforts to secure funding sources for broadband expansion here.
County Manager Vincent Jones explained previously that the county’s overall plan has been to develop a backbone of fiber optic technology that would allow expansion across the county and would enable service to be provided via fiber or WiFi. The state specifies that counties can put broadband infrastructure in place, but must partner with a provider for the service itself.
By July 2020, a potential new path to broadband service emerged with Phase I of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which offers federal communications subsidies for broadband enhancements. In 2021, Spectrum was named the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund service provider for Warren County and most of North Carolina. The RDOF funding supports a build out of a fiber network to eligible areas, covering approximately 2,000 households.
Warren County government indicated that Spectrum has been working with the county to leverage federal dollars and apply for state funding. The Warren County Board of Commissioners in Dec. 2021 reached consensus given the county manager the authority to move forward in negotiating a partnership with Spectrum to cover homes that were not part of the RDOF award. GREAT grant funds and county dollars will assist in supplying the funding necessary to cover these households. County government notes that together, these programs will essentially lead to countywide availability of broadband.
However, before the NC Department of Information Technology the latest list of GREAT grant recipients, there was some uncertainty about when and whether a GREAT grant would be awarded for Warren County. Initial lists of counties that would benefit from GREAT grant funding did not include it.
The matter was discussed during the board of county commissioners’ Aug. 17 work session. At that time, Jones told county commissioners that a meeting with the N.C. Department of Information Technology earlier in August gave an idea of why Warren County had not been included in the initial lists of GREAT grant recipients.
He said that the state received approximately 300 GREAT Grant applications. Of those, 200 were contested, meaning that more than one provider submitted an application on behalf of a particular county. Jones explained that the initial grant awards were given in cases that were uncontested, meaning that only one provider submitted an application on behalf of the county. Jones told commissioners he learned that three providers in addition to Charter/Spectrum submitted GREAT grant applications on behalf of Warren County.
Several nearby counties were also included on the last week’s list of GREAT grant awards, including Vance, Northampton, Granville and Franklin.
According to the state, the GREAT grant program provides matching grants to internet service providers and electric membership cooperatives that may partner with individual counties to compete for funding to expand high-speed internet service to unserved and underserved areas of the state. The GREAT grant awards are in addition to the $23.4 million awarded on July 18 and the $30.8 million awarded on Aug. 1 of the $350 million total funding for this round.
As part of the GREAT grant eligibility requirements, all internet service provider applicants must be participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides eligible low-income households a $30 per month discount on high-speed internet service or provide access to a comparable low-cost program.
According to the state, NCDIT received 305 applications for this round of GREAT grants, and internet service providers proposed to serve more than 487,000 North Carolina homes and businesses. Applications were scored based on the number of households and businesses they proposed to serve, the average cost to serve those locations, and the speeds offered.
