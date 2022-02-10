Warren County is starting a new phase in its comprehensive development plan process. These comprehensive development plan updates are a 10-month process that will result in updates to the existing 2002 plan, which was meant to run through 2022.
Public participation will play a key role through these conversations and feedback. The comprehensive development plan will help to shape the vision and priorities for the future of Warren County.
The county’s comprehensive development plan team is conducting a survey that will be available to through the end of March. Find a link to the survey via the county’s website warrencountync.com.
The survey can also be found online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WarrenCo_CLUP_Survey. Hard copies of the survey can be found at the Warren County Administration Building (602 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton), Warren County Memorial Library (119 S. Front St., Warrenton), and the Warren County Senior Center (435 W. Franklin St., Warrenton).
Participants may fill out the survey and either scan, mail or return their responses in person to the Warren County Planning and Code Enforcement office located at 542 W. Ridgeway St. in Warrenton. If you would like to scan the copy of a survey, email your completed copy to compplan@warrencountync.gov.
The Comprehensive Development Plan will update the 2002 Land Development Plan and address new issues and priorities that have come forward in the years since then. The Plan may address several topics as determined by the community, but generally a Land Use Plan addresses land use, housing, infrastructure, transportation, economic development, agriculture, recreation and natural resources. This is a guiding document upon which land use decisions are based.
To follow along with the comprehensive plan process, visit planwarrencountync.com. For more information, contact the Warren County comp plan team at compplan@warrencountync.gov.
