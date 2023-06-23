Pictured above, Axel Bria shows that putting both hands, and both elbows, into a game of checkers makes it more fun. He was playing the game with Isabella Bria during an All Day Fun and Games held as part of Warren County Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Kickoff on June 14. At right, Chasity Richardson, left, and Zoey Torain play a life size version of Connect Four. The Summer Reading Program will continue through July 31 and will include a number of activities at the library. For more information, stop by the library at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton, call 252-257-4990 or visit www.wcmlibrary.org.
Most Popular
Articles
- Respond to scene of collision
- Warren County woman bags $100,000 scratch-off win
- Paynter brothers to be grand marshals for Wise July 4 celebration
- Chase Davis receives Kinniebrew-Terry Scholarship
- From the Warren County Sheriff's Office
- From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
- Former Norlina resident heads Philadelphia’s Juneteenth Celebration
- Community service award presented
- RTP president & CEO visits Frontier Warren
- Additional public hearing about school consolidation planned
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.