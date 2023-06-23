Checkers.jpg

LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record
Connect 4.jpg

LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Pictured above, Axel Bria shows that putting both hands, and both elbows, into a game of checkers makes it more fun. He was playing the game with Isabella Bria during an All Day Fun and Games held as part of Warren County Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Kickoff on June 14. At right, Chasity Richardson, left, and Zoey Torain play a life size version of Connect Four. The Summer Reading Program will continue through July 31 and will include a number of activities at the library. For more information, stop by the library at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton, call 252-257-4990 or visit www.wcmlibrary.org.