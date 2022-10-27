Incident reports
• On Oct. 5, Kamalia Plummer reported burglary/breaking and entering at a Boyd Stegall Rd., Warrenton, address.
• On Oct. 5, Patrick Arasim of Lickskillet Road, Warrenton, reported wire fraud.
• On Oct. 6, Sandy Mueller reported receiving threatening notes in the mailbox at a Cottonwood Court, Littleton, address.
• On Oct. 8, Felicia Kearney reported assault inflicting serious injury/strangulation at a Hwy. 58, Warrenton, address.
• On Oct. 7, Sabrina Hill reported burglary/breaking and entering, and larceny after break/enter at a Lickskillet Road, Warrenton, address. Items reported stolen include clothes, photographs and frames, mail, a cellphone and two smart phones, small lockbox, phone chargers, several pocketknives, assorted tools, charter and headlamp, and knife set.
• On Oct. 8, Kyleah Arrington reported injury to personal and real property at a Robert Lane, Norlina, address. Several windows were reported to be damaged.
• On Oct. 8, Gerardo M. Green reported motor vehicle theft from a Largo Road, Norlina, address.
• On Oct. 10, robbery at The Palms on US Highway 1, North, Norlina, was reported. Currency in the amount of $4,000 was reported to be stolen.
• On Sept. 30, a semi-trailer valued at $60,000 was reported stolen from Inland Packaging on US Highway 1, Norlina.
• On Oct. 10, Charles Cooper reported an incident of littering on Shocco Springs Road, Warrenton.
• On Oct. 10, Wendy L. Reynolds reported motor vehicle theft from a Wilker Lane, Warrenton, address. A Dodge Ram was reported stolen.
• On Oct. 11, Mary Ferhadi reported destruction/damage/vandalism to property at an Eaton Ferry Road, Littleton, address. Damage was reported to rain gutters and an outside faucet.
• On Oct. 17, Arlene Bullock reported arson at an Autumn Road, Manson, address.
• On Oct. 12, Lou Roberson reported a suspicious person at a Capps Farm Road, Hollister, address.
• On Oct. 12, Jessica Hargrove reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property at a Hester Road, Warrenton, address. A Honda Accord was reported as damaged.
• On Oct. 13, Kenya Vaughan reported an incident of obtaining property by false pretenses of a storage shed at a Wise Five Forks Road, Macon, address.
• On Oct. 14, Mitchell Homes reported larceny of building materials from a Dove Manor Road, Littleton, address. Two pallets of vinyl siding and trim were reported to be stolen.
• On Oct. 16, Doris London reported larceny from a Duke Drive, Norlina, address. A number of clothing items were reported stolen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.