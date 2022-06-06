Barbara Espinosa, who ran for a seat on the Warren County Board of Commissioners in the May Primary Election, has filed an election protest with the Warren County Board of Elections.
The board of elections will conduct an election protest probable cause public hearing on Tuesday, June 7, at 5 p.m. at the board of elections office, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton.
Espinosa was one of three candidates for county commissioner representing District 3. According to election night results, incumbent Victor Hunt received the most votes, with 1,802 or 57.79 percent of the votes that were cast. Espinosa received 964 votes, or 30.92 percent. John Bullock received 352 votes, or 11.29 percent.
