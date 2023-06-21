For the third year, a weekly food box program continues in Warren County with the aim of providing fresh produce, meats and other items to community partners and, ultimately, local residents at no charge.
The program is made possible through a partnership between Warrenton nonprofit Working Landscapes and its ByWay Foods Hub, the North Carolina FarmsSHARE Program and area farmers.
The program is funded by the Focal Food Purchase Assistance Program and administered by the Carolina Farm Stewardship Association. Working directly with the program in Warren County are Maeve Broyles, manager of the ByWay Foods Hub, and Mackenzie Bagwell, box program coordinator. Their work falls under the umbrella of Working Landscapes and its efforts, which include improving access to healthy/locally grown foods.
According to the North Carolina FarmsSHARE Program guide, the program builds on the success of the Carolina Farm Stewardship Association effort, which began in 2020 as a response to COVID-19. The program increased “access to fresh, healthy, locally-grown food in underserved communities across North Carolina while investing in small North Carolina businesses to cultivate a stable, thriving local food system.”
The FarmsSHARE Program has established the goal of working with 15 food hub partners in North Carolina and at least 200 community-based organizations to procure and distribute $6.28 million worth of North Carolina-grown produce, protein and dairy. At the same time, the program aims to provide technical support to its food hub partners on food safety and other procedures to ensure compliance with program requirements, and provide technical assistance to small-scale farms on fresh produce safety, postharvest handling, and other measures related to food box distribution programs.
Broyles and Bagwell explained that the program enables food boxes to be provided at no charge to such community partners as schools, senior centers and medical centers which, in turn, provide the boxes to local residents at no cost to them.
Warren County community partners include H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic, Warren County Senior Center, the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe and Warren Ministries United.
These community members may use a number of ways to make sure that local residents who need the food boxes are able to receive them, Broyles and Bagwell said. For example, member churches of Warren Ministries United can distribute boxes in their congregations.
The first food boxes for this year were distributed in the first week of June. These included items from seven partner farms in the local area. Five of the seven are in Warren County: Hunt Family Farm, Oliver Family Farm, Davis Farms Sandy Creek, Young Orchards and Fowl Play Poultry Farm. The other two are Olusanya Farms of Oxford and Greenleaf Farm in Halifax County.
Broyles and Bagwell hope that more area farms will participate in the food box program. Participating farmers are contacted several weeks in advance about their harvesting schedules. The program purchases food from farmers. Broyles and Bagwell said that the amount of any item does not have to be huge in order for farmers to participate.
Boxes typically include seven to eight produce items (both vegetables and fruit), and one or two protein items (such as sausage, chicken and eggs). The program is expected to run into the beginning of October this year.
This week, the food box program in Warren County has grown from 15 boxes prepared early in the season to an anticipated 193 this week. For Broyles and Bagwell, seeing this type of growth shows that the program is making a difference in the community and in the lives of the farmers whose food makes the program possible.
“It is great to be able to purchase food from farmers in Warren County and give it to the community,” Broyles said.
“It brings the community together,” Bagwell added.
