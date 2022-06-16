For 34 years, the Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has honored women with their annual Breakfast for M’Lady Event. Due to the pandemic, this year’s event was known as Awards for M’Lady. Five women were honored virtually on May 7, at 3 p.m. with Community Merit Awards for their service to their communities in Warren, Franklin, Granville and Vance counties and Mecklenburg County, Va.
Warren County Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake was honored for her service to the Warren County community. She was recognized for been actively involved in vaccination clinics, aiding faith-based organizations with COVID-19 safety, securing grants to aid youth and senior residents, and advocating for underserved communities.
Other honorees were Dr. Felecia Hardy of Franklin County, Pastor Elvin Curtis of Granville County, Mary Davis-Royster of Vance County and Mary Jones-Winckler of Mecklenburg County, Va.
In honor of former chapter member Janice Crump’s initiative in 1988 to honor womanhood and community service, a member of the Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter is also recognized for her work in the chapter and the community. Chapter member Crystal M. Smith, Warren County Extension director, received this year’s Janice Crump Award. Smith was recognized for her service as second vice president of the chapter and Program Planning chair, volunteer for Loaves and Fishes Ministries, board vice president and grant writer for Pops House Incorporated, board member for Safe Space and member of Reclaiming our Youth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.