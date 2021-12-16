In mid-December, many people think about goals they would like to achieve in the rapidly approaching New Year, especially those related to living a more healthy lifestyle.
Local residents can sign up now to participate in a number of programs offered by Warren County Cooperative Extension in conjunction with its land-grant university partners, North Carolina A&T State University and North Carolina State University, and community agencies and organizations to help them do just that.
Crystal Smith, Warren County Cooperative Extension director/Family and Consumer Sciences, noted that Cooperative Extension focuses on three main areas that are often interconnected: agriculture, food and youth. Within those overarching categories, she and Nitasha Kearney, Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program educator, focus on fitness and nutrition programs for youth and adults of all ages.
They are especially excited about opportunities to address food insecurities made more challenging due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smith said that 2022 will mark the second year of the three-year North Carolina Farm to Senior Services program, a grant program made possible through a partnership between local farmers, Cooperative Extension, nonprofit Working Landscapes, the Warren County Senior Center and the Center for Environmental Farming Systems. Warren is among three counties in the state to receive grant funding for the program.
“It works to find unique ways to provide local, free food for seniors,” Smith said.
After a year of planning and assessing local needs, the New Year will involve identifying an area farmer and planning how to make produce accessible to seniors.
Plans are to be implemented in the third year.
Cooperative Extension will also work to address food insecurities through the More in My Basket program, developed by N.C. Cooperative Extension and NC State University.
Smith said that the program is designed to connect local residents with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which used to be known as food stamps. A representative from NC State will interview interested local residents to determine if they qualify for SNAP. Information about those who qualify will then go directly to the Warren County Department of Social Services.
Smith explained that Warren County Cooperative Extension will be able to talk one-on-one with qualifying individuals about how to stretch their benefit amounts to prepare nutritious meals.
In addition to these efforts to reduce food insecurities, Cooperative Extension is planning a variety of programs that will help local residents move toward more healthy eating:
•Cooperative Extension will partner with nonprofit Turning Point Community Development Corporation in Henderson for Faithful Families/Thriving Communities, an effort designed to encourage families to eat smart and move more. The program partners with the local faith-based communities.
Cooperative Extension and Turning Point CDC are now recruiting families to participate in the eight-week program that is offered free of charge. Sessions will focus on nutrition and will include devotions presented by Turning Point CDC.
Smith encouraged local faith-based communities who would be interested in similar nutrition classes to contact Cooperative Extension to arrange sessions.
•Cooperative Extension will offer its next LIFT (Lifelong Improvements through Fitness Together) sessions at noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Buck Spring Center. Interested persons will be able to sign up soon.
Smith noted that while the program is geared toward the aging population, people of all ages may participate. Participants will be given a physical fitness assessment before the program to gauge their strength and mobility in order to plan exercises designed to meet the needs of the group.
Classes will include exercises and nutrition tips, including recipes to try at home. Participants will monitor their vegetable and fruit intake with the goal of maintaining a lifestyle of healthy eating.
Participants will complete another physical fitness assessment at the end of the program to measure their growth over time. Smith said that the last group of participants showed a 100 percent improvement in strength and mobility.
• A Master Food Volunteer Program designed to be similar to the existing Master Gardeners program will allow participants to complete training in order to assist with Cooperative Extension programs.
Smith encourages anyone interested in food, especially locally grown food, and cooking to participate. After completing the 30-hour training program, Master Food Volunteers will commit 20 hours per year to Cooperative Extension programs in settings such as schools, the Warren County Senior Center and local churches. Volunteers may assist with anything from food prep before classes to teaching classes.
• A one-day pop-up cooking session, Under Pressure, will help participants make plan meals that can be easily prepared in crock pots. All ingredients will be provided. Those attending will learn how to use and clean a crock pot, and will leave the class with five prepared meals.
In the future, Smith hopes to be able to offer a program covering the use of kitchen gadgets, such as pressure cookers and air fryers that are often given as Christmas gifts. Again, the program will focus on use and how to prepare healthy meals.
