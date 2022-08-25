The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its August regular meeting.
The board approved the employment of the following:
• Northside Elementary School: Delicia Battle, Multi-Tiered System of Support coordinator; Heidi Heredia, Spanish Immersion teacher; Ashley Minchenko, long-term reciptionist/floater; Josalyn Thompson, teacher assistant
• Vaughan Elementary School: Pauletta Broadnax, MTSS/instructional coach; Jeremy Evans, custodian; Barbara Osborne, assistant principal
• Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Brenda Carter, Exceptional Children teacher assistant; Whitney McKenzie and Chrystal Primiano, second grade teacher assistants
• Warren County Middle School: Santonate Hastings, Math teacher; Syncere Hyman, assistant football coach; Shauna Davis, Social Studies teacher; Nedra Fitts-Jones, instructional assistant
• Warren Early College High School: Rey Reyes, Social Studies teacher
• Warren County High School: Travis Taylor, custodian
• Maintenance Department: Michael Plummer, maintenance plumber
The board approved extended employment for Gwendolyn Privett, secretary/bookkeeper at WCHS.
The following volunteer positions were approved:
• WCMS: Angela D. Alston, head girls’ basketball coach, assistant boys’ basketball coach and head girls’ track coach; Derek J. Alston, head baseball coach; Markell Brown, assistant baseball coach; Sanqueesha Henderson, head softball coach; Edward Miles, head boys’ basketball coach, assistant girls’ basketball coach and head boys’ track coach; Deitrick Richardson, assistant softball coach
• Vaughan: Toni Vogel, volunteer
The board approved the following extra-duty assignments:
• Mariam Boyd: Gail Coleman and Delores Somerville, daytime tutors
• Vaughan: Lucia Edwards and Sallye Duncan, daytime tutors
The following substitute teachers were approved: Sherman Dozier, Warren County Schools; Brenda Champion, Northside; Yvonne Alston, WCHS
Vacancies were reported as follows:
• WCMS: Health/Physical Education teacher (50 percent)
• WCHS: Band teacher, JROTC teacher and Career and Technical Education teacher
• District-wide: literacy coach, multi-classroom specialist, Math coach, MTSS coordinator, teacher assistant and EC teacher
• Vaughan: Exceptional Children’s teacher
• Central Services: temporary Public Health Nurse II (school health liaison/COVID-19 compliance nurse)
• Warren County Transportation: transportation mechanic, supervisor/lead mechanic, transportation cost clerk
