Evelin Funes Sorto has been named the 2021 London Foundation Scholar for Warren Early College High School and is the recipient of the George and Frances London Educational Foundation Scholarship.
This scholarship is one of the most prestigious scholarships offered to graduating seniors.
This is a $7,500 renewable ($30,000 over four years) scholarship. The recipient must attend an accredited four-year college or university.
Recipients may renew the scholarship each year subject to maintaining a 3.0 cumulative grade point average and a review by the Foundation of the recipient’s overall accomplishments during the academic year.
To be eligible to apply for the London Scholarship, applicants must have an unweighted grade point average of 3.5 and score at least 1200 on the math and language sections of the SAT.
Funes Sorto will be attending East Carolina University in the fall to major in Biology.
