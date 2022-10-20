Littleton’s own Ella J. Baker, known for her activism and advocacy for human rights, is being recognized for her economic impact as a leader and organizer of food and housing cooperatives.
The influences from her childhood years in Warren and Halifax counties have proven to be ingrained in Baker’s style of organizing in both social and economic development to support self-sustainability among people of low wealth who are under resourced with a respect for the dignity of the communities affected.
On Oct. 6 at the National Press Club in Washington D.C., Baker was inducted as the first Unsung Cooperative Hero into the Cooperative Hall of Fame, the cooperative community’s most prestigious honor.
A collaboration was formed to recognize this honor in her hometown of Littleton.
The Ella Baker Educational Project of NC, the Carolina Common Enterprise, the Ella Baker Women’s Center and Lakeland Cultural Arts Center will host a celebratory networking reception and program at the Lakeland Theater on Oct. 28 beginning at 4 p.m.. The lobby gallery of the theater will have an Ella Baker exhibit showing important moments in her life, legacy-affecting economic and social developments, and a call to action for the cooperative movement.
Executive Director Peter Holloway says,” Lakeland Cultural Arts Center is honored to host this celebration of the remarkable life and legacy of Ella Baker.” Program speakers will include researchers and cooperative movement leaders.
This is a free event open to community leaders and the public that have an interest in learning more about Ella Baker, the Cooperative Movement for guidance about food cooperatives or a housing cooperative as a viable consideration in the delivery of affordable housing as well as other applications of its principals in organizing. Registration to attend is required on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ella-baker-cooperative-movement-hall-of-fame-inductee-a-call-to-action-tickets-419741787987?aff=ebdssbdestsearch, or find the link on www.ebprojectofnc.org or on Ella Baker Educational Project Facebook page.
After the program, guests are encouraged to get dinner at one of the local eateries and return to the theater for Mike Wiley’s solo performance of “Breach of Peace.” For more information, visit www.Lakelandcac.org.
