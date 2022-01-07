Free COVID-19 testing will continue next week at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
The testing program is made possible through a partnership between OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government.
Testing will be available on Jan. 10-12 and Jan. 14 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The testing site will be closed for a half-hour lunch break. No testing will be conducted on Jan. 13.
To schedule an appointment, visit lhi.care/covidtesting. Call 877-562-4850 if you do not have internet or are registering for a minor. Walk-ins are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.