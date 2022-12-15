Additional action taken by the Warren County Board of Commissioners during its Dec. 5 meeting included the following:
• Approved the fiscal year 2023 Home and Community Care Block Grant Funding Plan as recommended by the Warren County Aging Advisory Council on behalf of the Warren County Senior Center and Department of Social Services at a total amount of $295,619. This includes grant funds of $266,057 and a 10 percent match of $29,562.
• Appointed Ken Krulik (interim Planning/Zoning director) and Erik Hilliard (GIS technician) as Planning/Zoning Map review officers.
• Re-appointed the following to the Warren County Board of Health for terms beginning Jan. 1, 2023 and ending Dec. 31, 2026: Dr. James Crenshaw, dentist, fourth term; Eva Brown, at-large, third term; Dr. Merwin Dieckman, physician, seventh term; and Linda Baker, pharmacist, ninth term.
• Appointed Dr. Christian O’Malley, veterinarian, to the Warren County Board of Health for a first term beginning Jan. 1, 2023 and ending Dec. 31, 2026.
• Appointed Robert Thomas Breedlove II to the Warren County Parks and Recreation Commission to a first term beginning Dec. 1, 2022, and ending Nov. 30, 2025. The appointment fills the vacant position left after the resignation of Virginia Broach.
• Heard public comments requesting a response in writing about whether the board would consider district voting for seats on the board, or if they believe voting by the county as a whole for all seats on the board is better and why. The board also heard public comments describing profiling as a problem throughout the nation.
