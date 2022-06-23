North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has announced that Warren County was among 30 local governments in rural areas across the state that have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, a new source of support for rural economic development projects in North Carolina funded by the federal American Rescue Plan.
Warren County was awarded $300,000 in grant funding in the Community Enhancements for Economic Growth category. These grants to local governments are designed to smooth the way for economic development opportunities, such as the acquisition of land and buildings, the preparation of business sites and the removal of structural and physical barriers that may be limiting development.
A total of $20.1 million will be issued in this first round of grant making from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, which helps local governments overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. The North Carolina Department of Commerce and its Rural Economic Development Division administers the $48 million grant fund.
The new grant fund, the centerpiece of a broader Rural Engagement and Investment Program from the North Carolina Department of Commerce, addresses a variety of needs, such as revitalizing downtown districts, building the capacity of local government staffs, revitalizing local neighborhoods, fostering small business recovery and generally support economic growth initiatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.