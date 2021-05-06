Tough decisions may lie ahead.
That was the word of warning from Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese as the Norlina Town Board began its discussion about the fiscal year 2021-22 budget during its May 3 regular monthly meeting.
The board will hold a budget work session at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 10. The public may access the meeting via Zoom at zoom.us. The meeting ID is 522 151 5110, and the password is 989935.
Reese said that the town has tried to keep the tax rate, and water and sewer rates as steady and low as possible over the past few years, but cautioned the board that factors such as depreciation of equipment and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic last year had an impact on the budget last year and efforts to build up fund balance, or cash reserves.
Norlina’s budget for the current fiscal year raised taxes from 60 to 64 cents per $100 valuation. This was the town’s first tax increase since fiscal year 2004-05. Last year’s budget also increased water and sewer rates by 50 cents per 1,000 gallons for customers living inside the town limits and by 75 cents for customers outside the town limits.
To provide a snapshot of where the water and sewer funds stands as the board moves toward budget preparation, Elsemarie Mullins, project director of the Environmental Finance Center at the UNC School of Government presented a financial health check for 2015-19 with the most recent data coming from the town’s 2019 audit.
• According to the report, water/sewer total operating revenues fluctuated over the five-year period, but have been increasing since 2017. In 2019, operating revenues were $652,010.
• Operating expenses increased steadily between 2015 and 2018, but decreased in 2019 to $609,371.
• The report indicates that water/sewer unrestricted cash and investments have fluctuated since 2015. In 2019, unrestricted cash and investments were at $22,416.
Mullins recommended that the town set aside funds on a regular basis to build up cash reserves to be better prepared to meet future expenses such as repairing or replacing equipment, and meeting debt service obligations.
Reese asked Mullins to prepare another report when Norlina’s audit for fiscal year 2020 is complete, saying that the town’s financial trends over the past two years have shown improvement.
The board also heard a proposal from Tyler Deeble, account executive with TextMyGov solutions of Logan, Utah. According to the presentation, TextMyGov uses smart texting technology to allow local governments to communicate with citizens. Information that can be provided through text messaging includes answering basic questions from the public, sending links to the local government website, and providing details about garbage pickup, utility payments, city news, events, office hours and similar matters.
Deeble told the board that TextMyGov also allows citizens to report issues such as potholes, drainage problems, tall grass and junk cars.
The proposal lists the cost for the first year of service at $2,240, which includes implementation/setup fee. Also included in the cost total are software, local phone number, short code number for outgoing messages, support for users, 25,000 text messages and online data storage. Additional text messages are available at an additional fee. Initial implementation would be with a two-year contract.
There was no further discussion about the matter Monday night.
In another budgetary matter, Reese told the board that Norlina, Warren County and Warrenton government representatives are still working to schedule a meeting to discuss what is expected of them as partners and users with the local wastewater treatment plant. The plant is owned by the county and operated by the town of Warrenton.
In April, Reese told the newspaper that Norlina town government has had some concern about its role with the plant for some time, adding that it appears that Norlina is the only plant user with no say in decisions related to the plant.
During its April meeting, the board voted to suspend all payments for use of the WWTP until an oversight committee is formed and meets to clarify what is expected of the partners.
Reese on Monday night told commissioners that meeting dates recommended by him and different dates suggested by County Manager Vincent Jones would not work for all parties involved. At this point, Reese has instructed Jones to provide new meeting dates.
