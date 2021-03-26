The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its March 9 regular monthly meeting.
The board approved the employment of the following: Warren County High School: Clinton Allgood, shipping/receiving courier; Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Shinobi Sidberry, third-grade teacher; Northside K-8 School: Angela Whitaker, pre-kindergarten teacher assistant.
The board also gave its approval for Patrick Felts to serve as junior varsity/assistant varsity baseball coach at WCHS.
Vacancies were reported as follows: Mariam Boyd: first- and fourth-grade teachers, and Exceptional Children instructional assistant; Northside: middle grades science teacher; Vaughan Elementary School: Exceptional Children teacher; Warren Early College High School: math and science teachers; Central Office: director of Career and Technical Education/Secondary Education, occupational therapist, Exceptional Children administrative assistant, English Language Learners day tutor and two school health assistants (CAN).
Stellar Performers
Warren County Schools has honored the following as Stellar Performers so far during 2021.
January: Shekena Smith, administrative assistant, and LaTrenda Hawkins, media/technology coach, Mariam Boyd Elementary School
February: Vicki Iwasko, custodian, and Trina Paynter, media coordinator, Vaughan Elementary School
March: Folami Alston, data manager/media center assistant, and Sophia Cranston, English teacher, Warren County High School
