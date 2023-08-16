On Aug. 10, Chapel Hill Baptist Church celebrated the successful completion of the five-week Summer Enrichment Program designed to help youth build their math and reading skills to be ready for a new school year.
The program for students in grades one through five was held three days each week beginning July 11. Nineteen youth registered.
The Rev. Maggie Stinnett, pastor, said that God gave her a vision for the program, which she shared with the Chapel Hill Baptist Church family.
“They ran with the vision to help our youth, community youth and surrounding communities’ youth with math and reading,” she said.
Others who have worked to make the Summer Enrichment Program possible include the Rev. Cheryl Stith, associate minister; teachers Brenda Wright and Laura Brown; teacher assistants Monae Nettles and Ashley Wattley; transportation ministry Deacon Zane Harris and Andre Britt; kitchen ministry Trustee Ruby Downey, Trustee Montoya Stevenson, Deacon Arvella Scott and Deaconess Anna Bullock; along with members of the Iron Workers Union Local 5.
Stinnett expressed appreciation for members of the church family, businesses, organizations, fraternities, sororities and personal donors who provided contributions to assist the Summer Enrichment Program.
Special guests for last week’s celebration included Warren County Sheriff’s John Branche, Lt. J. Boyd of the Sheriff’s Office, Norlina Mayor Pro Tem and Town Commissioner Tyrone Simes and Pastor Michael Richardson of the Reedy Creek Baptist Association.
“We made history,” Stinnett told students who participated in the program. “This has never been done at Chapel Hill. I hope others will see the need and help (students).”
Teacher Laura Brown said that she noticed improvements in the participants’ reading and math skills.
The participating youth said they believed the program helped them in math and reading. Favorite activities included learning fractions by using pizza and learning about the amount of liquid that makes up a gallon by pouring water into a gallon container. The camp also included special events such as a safety presentation by local firefighters and a trip to Kerr Lake.
Sheriff John Branche talked about the role of law enforcement in the community.
“Our main job is to help people,” he said. Law enforcement is not someone you should be afraid of. We want to keep you safe.”
Branche discussed safety at home and at school, and the work of the Sheriff’s Office to spend time in the community giving presentations to youth.
Lt. J. Boyd of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office told program participants to be careful about who they choose to follow.
“Don’t follow your friends. They might lead you the wrong way,” he said. “Follow your parents and do good in school.”
Branche agreed.
“School is very important to your career dreams,” he said. “Smart choices allow you to stay in school.”
Richardson, the pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Arcola, commended the program participants for wanting to improve their reading and math skills.
“If you get the basics now, you will be surprised how it will help your later,” he said. “Reach within yourselves and see how you can do the best that you can.”
Simes told the youth to never worry about asking questions.
“There is no wrong question or dumb question,” he said. “You ask a question because you don’t know. Then you have knowledge. Knowledge is power. It can get you far in life.”
The special guests also encouraged the youth to make faith an important part of their lives.
“If you follow anyone, follow Jesus,” Richardson said. “If you do, you will be a leader among people.”
Chapel Hill Associate Pastor Rev. Stith said that she loves working with youth.
“I let them know they are loved and are somebody,” she said.
Deaconess Bullock expressed a strong connection with the church.
“I’m blessed to be in this church,” she said. “I’ve been going to this church all my life.”
Stinnett told the newspaper that she has also observed how students have improved their reading and math skills by participating in the camp. Chapel Hill Baptist Church hopes to make the Summer Enrichment Program an annual event.
“The Lord has blessed us throughout the program,” she said.
