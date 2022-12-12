The Warren County Board of Commissioners and Warren County Board of Education will conduct a joint meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton.
The following items are included on the joint meeting agenda:
• Warren County Educational Attainment6 Profile
• District/school performance update
• Capital Improvement5 Plan update
• Review of current funding
• Teacher/workforce housing options
• Next steps
The joint meeting will be followed by the board of county commissioners' regular work session at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.