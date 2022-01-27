Warren County local government agencies will distribute N95 masks to the public beginning this week. County agencies received a limited supply of N95 masks from the NC Department of Health and Human Services.
Distribution locations will be at the Warren County Health Department located at 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton, Warren County Department of Social Services located at 307 N. Main St., Warrenton, as well as Warren County Emergency Services, located at 890 US Hwy 158 bypass, Warrenton.
Masks will be distributed two at a time and on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, NC DHHS updated its guidance and is recommending that individuals “get vaccinated, and boosted when they are eligible, wear a mask, and use social distancing in public places.”
The department further recommends wearing “a well-fitting, high-quality mask with multiple layers: a surgical or procedure mask, a KN95, or an N95.”
The following is general guidance around populations who should not wear an N95 respirator or should be cautious about N95 respirator use:
• Babies and toddlers under age 2 should never wear cloth face coverings. Children ages 2-4 are encouraged to wear a face covering with adult supervision.
• Anyone with a disability that makes it hard for them to wear or remove a face covering.
• Anyone who is deaf and moves their face and mouth to communicate.
• Anyone who has been advised by a medical professional to not wear a face covering or respirator because of personal health issues.
• Anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, or unable to remove the face covering without help.
For more information, contact the Warren County Health Department at 252-257-1185, Warren County Department of Social Services at 252-257-5000, or Warren County Emergency Management at 252-257-1191.
