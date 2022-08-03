Frank Newell devoted more than 60 years of his life to wildlife rehabilitation before his death in 2020. Many of those decades also included work with the nonprofit Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group that grew out of his efforts to construct bluebird houses to prevent bluebirds from becoming extinct in the local area.
Frank’s daughter, Kristye Newell Steed, and her husband, Anthony, joined him in both his wildlife rehabilitation work and in constructing bluebird houses with EBRG in an effort to achieve Newell’s dream of making Warren County the Bluebird Capital of the World.
Today, Anthony, Kristye and a number of volunteers continue Frank’s legacy.
A Warren County native, Frank was a veteran of the US armed forces and was both a state and federal wildlife rehabilitator. He was known for saving the lives of thousands of sick, injured and orphaned animals, nursing them back to health and returning them to their natural habitat.
Frank was also known for the programs that he and his volunteers gave for schools, Boy and Girls Scouts, 4-H clubs, church groups, civic organizations and wildlife groups. Favorite animals that were often part of these programs included wolves, bobcats, nutria and many more.
However, Frank’s favorite animal was the Eastern Bluebird. He often said that during his grandfather’s childhood, bluebirds traveled in flocks of thousands. When his father was a child, they were traveling in flocks of hundreds. When Frank was growing up, bluebirds were still a common sight in Warren County.
However, a number of factors led to the destruction of the bluebirds’ natural habitat to the point that by the 1970s, the local bluebird population dropped to 10 percent of its former level.
Frank decided to do something about that. He built a bluebird house to place on the family farm. The next day, the house was occupied. He built another, and the same thing happened. Other people wanted to help and, by the late 1970s, a group of about 10-12 volunteers was constructing bluebird houses in Frank’s carport.
The group of volunteers continued to grow until, in 1996, the Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group was organized as a nonprofit. Today, volunteers continue to construct bluebird houses in a warehouse on Warrenton’s Ridgeway Street that Newell nicknamed the “Bluebird Factory.”
In the years since Frank’s death, his legacy lives on with the efforts of Anthony, Kristye and volunteers.
“It was so important to continue my father’s work,” Kristye said. “We promised him that we would always keep his life’s work going. We reassured him that we would keep the bluebird operation going and save wild animals.”
This year, that has involved rehabilitation another of Frank’s favorite animals, the bald eagle. Anthony and Kristye have picked up three of the majestic birds so far this year, two at Kerr Lake and one in Granville County. Two recovered at Newell Farms Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. The third, which had suffered a broken wing, was taken to a raptor center in Wilmington.
Other wildlife that the Steeds have rehabilitated this year include hawks, owls, baby deer, rabbits, squirrels and two baby buzzards. Different animals have different reactions when the time comes for them to return to the wild. The buzzards decided that they didn’t want to go anywhere and now follow Kristye around when she feeds the other animals.
Volunteers Emma Newell, Austin Riggan and Ravinn Ellis assist in the rehabilitation work by helping to transport animals, feeding and cleaning up.
Anthony and Kristye are thankful for their partnerships with area veterinarians and wildlife rehabilitators, noting that rehabilitators help one another in their mission to save wild animals.
Two wolves and a bobcat are permanent residents of Newell Farms and are part of Anthony and Kristye’s wildlife presentations for schools, churches, Boy and Girl Scout groups and events.
Educational programs also involve visits to the Bluebird Factory where groups learn more about the Eastern Bluebird and Frank’s devotion to the special bird.
A team of dedicated volunteers from the Lake Gaston Striper Club was helping to build bluebird houses before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today, the volunteers include a core group of Gary Meyer, Gary Gilbertson and Zach Varnadore, along with Anthony’s father, Johnny Steed. The volunteers still work in somewhat of an assembly line fashion. Kristye picks up loads of lumber. Anthony cut the lumber to size and volunteers put the bluebird houses together.
As of Monday morning, the Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group as constructed 374,539 bluebird houses. They are still shipped to every state almost every day. One house was recently shipped to England.
Anthony also makes owl, wood duck and bat houses, bluebird feeders and regular feeders.
He and Kristye appreciate the work of all of the volunteers who help keep the Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group and their wildlife rehabilitation work going.
For the Steeds, all of them play an important part in maintaining Frank’s legacy of protecting wildlife, both the beautiful (like bluebirds) and the not so beautiful (like buzzards).
“(My father) would say that Mother Nature put wild animals here to keep the earth stable. You should save wild animals. Buzzards are part of the balance of nature,” Kristye said.
Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group bluebird houses are available at the Bluebird Factory, 532 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton, or may be ordered through the website easternbluebirdrescuegroup.org.
