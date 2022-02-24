The Haliwa-Saponi Tribe of Warren and Halifax counties is among seven state-recognized Native American tribes that will receive $715,285 in state funding to support programs and services designed to assist with pandemic recovery.
The North Carolina Department of Administration recently made the announcement in a news release.
“This is great news for our many native tribes and organizations devastated by the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Administration Secretary Pamela Brewington Cashwell said. “… our hope is that this funding will help build or restore vital programs and services which assist individuals and families in recovery from the pandemic.”
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Chief B. Ogletree Richardson indicated that the local Tribe received notice that funding would be available for the Tribe through the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office.
She indicated that a brief assessment of how the funds might be used includes the following ideas:
• Purchase of PPE equipment and supplies
• Upgrade heating and air conditioning systems in tribal offices and the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School
• Provide transportation to clinics and hospitals for tribal members
• Renovate an office to convert it to a quasi-clinic
• Employ a COVID advocate in the tribal community to serve as the point of contact on all COVID-related matters between local, state and federal officials.
Richardson noted that the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe has not received guidelines, regulations or procedures from the NC Pandemic Recovery Office specifying allowed uses of the state funding at this point, but expects to receive this guidance within 30 days.
Other state-recognized tribes that will receive funding include the Coharie, Lumbee, Meherrin, Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation, Sappony and Waccamaw-Siouan. The NC Department of Administration’s Commission of Indian Affairs also received general appropriation funds to support further research into the impact of the pandemic on tribes across North Carolina, the news release states.
The NCDOA also announced that the Haliwa-Saponi and other state-recognized tribes will receive a portion of $4 million in funding to be distributed on a per capita basis. Richardson told the newspaper last week that the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe has not yet received information about how much of this funding it will receive.
She indicated that both allocations of funding are much appreciated by the local Tribe as the community continues to recover from the pandemic.
“We are excited and elated that we will receive this funding,” Richardson said.
