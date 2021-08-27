Warren County students Kniya Purnell and Nyla Crudup are the recipients of the 2021 Warren County NAACP Annual Scholarship Awards.
The Warren County NAACP awards a $1,000 annual academic scholarship to a graduating senior from a public high school in Warren County.
This year, the Branch awarded two scholarships of $1,000 each based on academic performance and need.
To be eligible for the scholarship, Warren County residents must be accepted at a postsecondary regionally accredited institution for the upcoming school year, must not have received an all-expense financial aid package, must have a minimum 2.5 GPA, provide two letters of recommendation, and complete an essay that explains career choice and plan to use advanced education to make a difference in the world.
In her senior year of high school, Purnell was active in her school and community, and ranking number one in her class. She plans to attend UNC-Charlotte to major in Marketing. An entrepreneur,
Purnell would like to develop a skincare products line and inspire young people that they, too, can reach for their dreams. She is the daughter of Kerry W. Daniels of Warrenton.
As a high school senior, Crudup was active with volunteer work and community service, including the Student Government Association and her church.
She plans to attend NC A&T State University to study Medical Science. Crudup’s goal is to become a physician and return to a rural area, like Warren County, to serve the underserved. She is the daughter of Pamela Hargrove of Macon.
Scholarship applications for 2022 will be available in March 2022, and a workshop to assist students with the application process will be held early next year. More details will be announced later.
For more information, contact: Dr. Cosmos George, president, at 252-213-2310, or the Rev. Dr. Deloris L. Jerman, Education Committee chair, at 919-606-0987.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.