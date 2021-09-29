The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Trevon Lynch, 25, of Hollister on connection with a recent break-in at the ACE Hardware on Elams Road at Lake Gaston near Littleton.
Lynch was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, felony possession of burglary tools and injury to real property.
He was confined in the Warren County Detention Center, and bond was set at $100,000. Lynch appeared in court here on Sept. 22 and will make his next court appearance on Oct. 6 in Warren County District Court.
According to the sheriff’s office, when Lynch was arrested, he was also served with warrants from Halifax County on the charges of felony probation violation, felony interfere with an electronic monitor device and injury to personal property.
