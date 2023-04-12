Students and staff at Franklin-Vance-Warren Head Start were among the people of all ages who participated in Warren County Health Department’s 25th Annual Health Fair on April 6 at the Warren County Recreation Complex. The students had a chance to meet new friends, like Smokey Bear and area healthcare providers, and to learn about healthy habits to keep for a lifetime. For additional photographs from last week’s event, see the attached photo gallery.
