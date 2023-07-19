Local resident Shauna Williams will receive the prestigious 2023 Joseph R. Biden Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award during a ceremony this fall.
A resident of the Afton-Elberon community, Williams — formerly Shauna Singletary — began her career with WTVD-11 in Durham in 1976, where she was the third African-American on air in television news. Afterward, she worked for 25 years at NBC Network News as an on-air reporter, producer and writer, starting at the Miami Bureau. She later worked on the Today Show, NBC Nightly News, Dateline, and with the New York Bureau, including on air for MSNBC.
Assignments included three major plane crashes, Princess Diana’s funeral in London, natural disasters, and covering the president of the United States of America, which allowed her to travel in presidential motorcades and to ride on Air Force One.
In the year 2000, the award-winning broadcast journalist married Yarbrough Williams of Warren County. She continued working for NBC as a freelance producer for 13 years after moving here.
As a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, Williams is no stranger to helping others. In her youth, growing up in a suburb of New York City, she first put her heart for service to work collecting donations door-to-door for children with cerebral palsy. Since then, she has lent her time and talents to both Girl and Boy Scouts, sports programs, aspiring journalists, and countless others everywhere she has lived.
In United Methodist and Baptist churches, Williams has held many positions including Sunday school teacher, superintendent, trustee, usher, choir member, youth leader, and certified lay speaker.
Locally, Williams is president of the board of trustees for the Warren County Community Center, treasurer of the Warren County Political Action Council, assistant to the county chair of the Warren County Democratic Party and a precinct chair.
Williams received an Edward R. Murrow Award for spot news coverage; has been recognized for outstanding community service; is a VIP member in the Continental Who’s Who Registry of National Business Leaders and a member of the National Register’s Who’s Who in Executives and Professionals; and was recognized for many years by Outstanding Young Women of America. She is often called upon for public speaking, moderating, emceeing, and grant writing.
Guided by God, Williams said she is grateful for her parents and other relatives who were role models in home, church, work, life, and in the community.
Williams has a bachelor’s degree in Education from Duke University, where she was on the Dean’s List and in Who’s Who, and a master’s degree in Journalism from Columbia University.
She and Yarbrough have five children, 11 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. In addition to being a Nana, she loves to travel, cook, and read. She is currently writing several books and will soon add “author” to her list of accomplishments.
Williams will receive her Lifetime Achievement Award on Sept. 30 during a ceremony at North Carolina Central University in Durham, along with a Presidential lapel pin, gold medallion, and a congratulatory letter from President Biden.
A requirement to receive the award is to contribute more than 4,000 hours of lifetime service.
Premiere Coalition Partners Association will deliver the award on behalf of the president, Points of Light and AmeriCorps.
