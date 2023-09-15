School supply drive.jpg

JENNIFER HARRIS/The Warren Record

Members of the Missions Team from Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Warrenton delivered school supplies and student personal items to Warren County Middle School and Mariam Boyd Elementary School on Sept. 7 following the church’s month-long focus on local education through giving and prayer in August. Pictured above with Mariam Boyd staff (and a portrait of the late Mariam Boyd, an educator and member of Wesley Memorial) are, from the left, Elton Brown, Principal Kendra Davis, School Counselor Melvetta Taylor, and Lisa Bolton. Wesley Memorial is hosting a pre-game dinner this Friday for the Warren County High School varsity football team.