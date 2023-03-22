Warren County Schools is working to secure a commercial appraisal of the former South Warren Elementary School property as the next step in the property disposal process. During its March 14 regular meeting, the board of education granted Superintendent Keith Sutton authorization to proceed.
South Warren Elementary School, located on Shocco Springs Road in the Afton-Elberon community, closed after the 2018-19 school year due to the imminent failure of its HVAC system. The school was constructed in 1964. The property includes the school building and approximately 18 acres of land.
Sutton last week recommended that the school system obtain a commercial appraisal of the property before taking further action so that it would know the property’s true market value. He recommended due diligence as the best course of action to achieve the school system’s goal to dispose of such an asset in a prudent and responsible manner.
The South Warren property has been among discussion topics during recent board of education meetings. During its Jan. 10 regular meeting, the board approved a resolution granting authorization for Sutton to accept an initial offer of $250,000 from Whole Med, LLC to purchase the property. This action initiated an upset bid process.
However, during the board’s February work session, the board voted to reject all bids received during the upset bid process. During board discussion, Sutton reported that no other bids were received. He also noted that the short length of the upset bid process did not allow enough time for prospective buyers to travel to the Afton-Elberon community to walk the property and did not reach a broad scope of interested buyers.
Sutton also said that the Warren County tax value of the property is about $1.9 million, far greater than the $250,000 offered by Whole Med LLC.
Last week, Sutton told the board that the difference between Whole Med LLC’s bid and the county’s tax value of the South Warren property illustrates the importance of learning the true value of the property before moving forward.
“If we got a commercial appraisal, we would get a better sense of the true market value,” he said.
The board’s decision allows Sutton and other school system administrators to work toward obtaining a commercial appraisal. At this point in the process, a cost estimate is not available. In addition, there is no timeline for when an appraisal could be scheduled, or when additional recommendations could be ready to present to the board.
The results of the appraisal will be important factors in determining the best way to sell the South Warren property. Several options have been mentioned, including
the sealed bid process, which would allow the property to be posted for up to 30 days, or utilizing a commercial real estate agent.
The board’s actions during their recent meetings do not completely closed the door on Whole Med LLC, however. Sutton previously told the board that rejecting bids received during the upset bid process would not prevent Whole Med, as previous bidder, from submitting the same bid or making a higher offer in the future.
