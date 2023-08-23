Charla Duncan, director of Warren County Community and Economic Development, was recently appointed to represent the North Central Prosperity Zone on the North Carolina EDPNC Economic Development Advisory Council. This council provides advisory direction and support to the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
Duncan was appointed to fill the seat of Harry Mills, recently retired economic development director of Granville County. She will join a council of 16 members representing the eight prosperity zones across North Carolina. Duncan will represent the north central prosperity zone along with Michael Haley, executive director of the Wake County Economic Development Office.
Prosperity zones are determined by the North Carolina Department of Commerce and subdivide the state geographically to provide localized support for economic development projects. The north central prosperity zone consists of Granville, Person, Vance, Warren, Alamance, Orange, Durham, Wake, Franklin, Nash, Edgecombe, Chatham, Wilson, Lee, Harnett and Johnston counties.
“It’s an honor to represent the needs of this region to the state’s economic development arm,” stated Duncan. “I’m pleased that leadership has been intentional about selecting representation from both rural and urban communities, and I look forward to working with a really stellar group of development professionals across the state.”
For more information about EDPNC, visit their website at https://edpnc.com/. For information about Warren County Community and Economic Development, visit www.warrencountync.org.
