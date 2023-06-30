William Smithson Bugg III, son of Smitty and Patty Bugg of Warrenton, graduated from the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Canada, on Friday, June 9. He completed a doctorate degree from the Department of Biological Sciences.
Bugg’s thesis, “Population-specific transcriptional plasticity and sub-lethal thermal thresholds in developing lake sturgeon, Acipenser fulvescens,” was selected for a Distinguished Dissertation Award. He conducted his research while a PhD student in the labs of Dr. Gary Anderson and Dr. Ken Jeffries.
Bugg is now working under a postdoctoral fellowship in the labs of Dr. Kristi Miller and Dr. Andrew Bateman with the Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences at the University of British Columbia and with the Pacific Salmon Foundation, respectively. His research investigates the physiological impacts of compounding environmental stressors in fishes of conservation concern, and his continued work will highlight the impacts of changing environmental conditions on threatened salmon populations in the Pacific Northwest.
Recently he was featured as an Early Career Researcher with an interview published in the Journal of Experimental Biology (“ECR Spotlight: William Bugg”) for his work investigating the impacts of thermal stress on the immune response.
Bugg received his Master of Science degree in Fisheries, Aquaculture and Aquatic Sciences from Auburn University in 2017, his Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science from North Carolina State University in 2015 and was a 2011 graduate of Kerr-Vance Academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.