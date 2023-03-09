Warren County resident and longtime educator Dr. Mary Young recently expanded the means by which she offers advice for parents by becoming a columnist for New York Today.
Her career in education has spanned more than 25 years and has included work as a superintendent, executive director, school administrator and teacher. Last year, she published the book, “Act Like A Parent, Think Like A School Superintendent: Information They Will Never Tell You” to help parents become better advocates for their child and build stronger partnerships with their child’s school. As she discussed her book with the newspaper last fall, Young said that it was inspired by questions she received from parents — all centered on helping their children succeed at school.
She also presents short videos on education-related topics on social media under the heading of The Fairy Godmother of Education.
For Young, the New York Today column represents an opportunity to share her words of wisdom with a larger audience.
The idea for the column developed as she and her editor for the book discussed marketing opportunities, Young recently told the newspaper. A syndicated column was among the suggestions they highlighted. Her editor checked into what was available and called back to mention a spot in New York Today.
Young was grateful for the opportunity to use her gifts to help a wider audience.
“How you represent Christ on Earth is to share your gifts,” she said. “Scripture says that you will bring gifts before the world. You use your gifts to help others.”
Inspired by the Dear Abby advice column, Young decided to explore questions from parents. Each begins, “Dear Fairy Godmother of Education.”
Young secured a one-year contract with a column to be published once each month on a Saturday or Sunday. Her first column, addressing what success looks like, appeared in January. Young noted that the column was designed to address how to overcome the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the impact that isolation from others could have on defining one’s dreams and purpose.
“You can still have dreams and purpose because you are still here on Earth,” she said.
Her February topic was “Helping parents see value in themselves for parent-teacher conferences.”
Through her column, her book and her social media videos, Young wants to help parents learn how they can be better partners in their child’s education. While she hopes to write additional books in the future, she is working to develop other resources to help the community. In the coming months, Young would like to start parent courses. She hopes to take an approach similar to the parent universities that a number of school districts have created in order to teach parents how to better understand what takes place at school, such as state assessments, healthy habits and subjects children may struggle with, but parents may not know how to help.
All of these strategies are geared toward helping parents and schools.
“How I help parents in turn helps the schools,” Young said.
View Dr. Mary Young’s New York Today columns by visiting thenewyorktoday.com. Access the columns, order the book and view other resources through the website, marylyoung.com.
